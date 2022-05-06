FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.32 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,651,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,136,000 after buying an additional 57,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.53. 2,468,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.36. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

