FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.38 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

IJR stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,375,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $97.90 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

