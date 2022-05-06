FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.94 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000. Salesforce accounts for 1.1% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $169.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,199,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,747. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.58 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,854,464. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

