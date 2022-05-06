FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $6.89 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Deere & Company comprises about 1.3% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.46. 1,508,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.73. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

