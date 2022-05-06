FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,340 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,452,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,485,000 after acquiring an additional 217,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,402 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.83. 9,319,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,362. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57.

