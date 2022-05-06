FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,283,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.03. 3,908,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,380. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.