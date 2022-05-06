FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 155,663 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 155,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,338,000. Boeing makes up approximately 5.8% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in Boeing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $6,563,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,689,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 100.60 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

