FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,788.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after acquiring an additional 106,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,724,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,014. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

