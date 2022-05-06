FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. 21,737,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,762,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

