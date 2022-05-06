FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,496,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

