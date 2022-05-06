Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.42

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 218490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 42.57% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

