fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $3.42. fuboTV shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 292,752 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FUBO. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

