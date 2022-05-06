Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases Earnings Results

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 48.32%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. 12,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,452. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.46.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.