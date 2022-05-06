Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 276,264 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,264 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $119,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAIC traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 284,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

