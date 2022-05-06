Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,175,706 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $79,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth $90,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $7.60. 9,294,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,170. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

