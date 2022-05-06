Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.77% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $147,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,685. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

