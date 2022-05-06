Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $166.88 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,648 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group makes up 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 5.68% of CNO Financial Group worth $166,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.19.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

