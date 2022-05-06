Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $239.99 Million Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,840,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 695,367 shares during the quarter. Investors Bancorp makes up approximately 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 6.39% of Investors Bancorp worth $239,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 135,906 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1,262.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 375,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 268,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $8,567,000 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 4,994,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Investors Bancorp (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.