Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares during the quarter. Kemper accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.69% of Kemper worth $287,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. 438,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $80.78.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.40%.

KMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

