Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 59,905 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.99% of Rent-A-Center worth $94,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCII. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 715.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 189,123 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $8,519,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 638.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 129,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

RCII stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. 1,819,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,614. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

