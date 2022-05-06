Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,804 shares during the quarter. Cabot makes up approximately 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cabot worth $195,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cabot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. 351,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,210. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Cabot (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.