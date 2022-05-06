Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 841 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of First Citizens BancShares worth $101,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.00.

Shares of FCNCA traded down $10.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $651.60. 97,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,704. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $610.67 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $681.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $774.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,450 shares of company stock worth $378,417. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

