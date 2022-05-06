Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Sells $64,602.72 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $64,602.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,926.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Friday, April 22nd, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $42,094.62.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 1,170 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $20,790.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $849.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,943 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.