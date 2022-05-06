Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Sells $64,602.72 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $64,602.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,926.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 22nd, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $42,094.62.
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 1,170 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $20,790.90.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $849.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,943 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.99.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
