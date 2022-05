FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) Head to Head Comparison

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Albina Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 31.05% 11.87% 1.18% Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 4.7, suggesting that its share price is 370% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FVCBankcorp and Albina Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

FVCBankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.60%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Albina Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $72.73 million 3.95 $21.93 million $1.57 13.13 Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FVCBankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats Albina Community Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates a network of 9 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Albina Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

