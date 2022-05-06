FY2022 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

RNW has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.20.

RNW opened at C$17.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.12. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.90 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 179.38%.

About TransAlta Renewables (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.