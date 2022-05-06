Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading 2.1% Higher

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 44.17% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

