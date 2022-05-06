Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Galiano Gold from $0.50 to $0.67 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

GAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 195,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the third quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Galiano Gold by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

