Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.