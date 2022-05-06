Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $1.13 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Markel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Markel by 734.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

NYSE MKL traded down $20.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,315.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,407.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,307.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,155.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

