Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.55. The stock had a trading volume of 170,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,365. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $107.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

