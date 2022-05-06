Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Invests $217,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,113,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after buying an additional 501,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 31.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after purchasing an additional 395,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,941. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

