Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.92. 13,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.22 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

