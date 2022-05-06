GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) to post $33.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. GAN reported sales of $27.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $157.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.26 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $208.78 million, with estimates ranging from $199.35 million to $225.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAN by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after acquiring an additional 78,986 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GAN by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 539,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GAN by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 427,615 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 975,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 81,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 284,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.04. 804,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. GAN has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $170.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.41.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

