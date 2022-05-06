Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,487,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 784,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after purchasing an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,598,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $15.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $582.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $641.45 and its 200 day moving average is $633.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

