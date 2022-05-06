Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 502.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.82.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.75. The company had a trading volume of 257,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average of $166.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

