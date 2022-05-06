Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $386,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,011 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in PayPal were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,135 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 700,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,489,012. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

