Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $418,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $26.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,343.49. 7,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,365. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,519.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,600.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.