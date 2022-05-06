Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Sells 565 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. 126,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,325. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.