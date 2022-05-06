Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Garmin’s first-quarter results were driven by strong performance of auto, outdoor and marine segments. Further, growing demand for adventure watches was a tailwind. Solid adoption of Chartplotters and consumer auto products contributed well. Also, strengthening momentum across specialty categories and new OEM programs was a positive. We note that Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a major headwind. Further, sluggishness in the fitness segment due to declining sales of cycling products is a concern. Additionally, uncertainties related to ongoing pandemic remain overhangs.”

Several other research firms have also commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.40.

Garmin stock opened at $108.75 on Monday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

