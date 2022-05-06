Gas (GAS) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $3.86 or 0.00010734 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $39.11 million and $6.46 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00260196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00213900 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00476963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00039620 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,073.77 or 1.97567030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.