Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Citigroup

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,990. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

