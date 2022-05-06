GCN Coin (GCN) Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $77,819.03 and approximately $32.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00266101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00014715 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

