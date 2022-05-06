Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,055 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

