Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,044.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82.

