Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.12 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

