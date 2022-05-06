Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $276.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $265.42 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.79.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.