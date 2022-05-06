Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

ASML stock opened at $564.17 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $544.00 and a one year high of $895.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $625.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $709.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.