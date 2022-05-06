Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,893 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

