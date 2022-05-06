Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 72,160 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $70.23 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

