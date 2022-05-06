Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.50.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $33.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

